Teenager held for molesting three-year-old girl in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody after being accused of molesting a three-year-old girl in the Kotwali police station area on Wednesday, police said.

The police have registered a case against the boy following a complaint by the girl's mother. The accused boy is a neighbour of the victim.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kotwali police station, Yogendra Bahadur Singh, said, "The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the boy allegedly lured the young girl to a nearby room and sexually molested her by touching her private parts." "On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case has been registered against the accused Muslim boy under relevant sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Singh said.

Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR CDN CDN KSS KSS