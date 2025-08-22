Teenager held for raping 6-year-old girl in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager from her neighbourhood here, police said on Friday.

According to information received from the victim's family, the incident occurred when the girl had gone to buy bread from a shop near her house.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar said on Friday that "the police received information that a teenager allegedly raped a minor girl living in a colony under the Robertsganj police station area on Thursday evening." He said the victim was admitted to a Medical College in Lodhi, and her condition is stable, police said.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections, and the juvenile offender has been taken into custody.

Legal actions are being taken against the juvenile, ASP said. PTI COR CDN SMV HIG