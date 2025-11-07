Teenager held for raping a minor in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was apprehended on Friday for allegedly raping a girl in a village here, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday when the 10-year-old girl was reportedly alone at home and the accused entered her house.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's father on Thursday night, a case was registered and the accused was held, a police official said.

"Our team held the juvenile accused near the Chhata railway crossing and further legal proceedings are underway," said the official.