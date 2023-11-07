Teenager held for stealing cotton from farm

Nagpur, Nov 7 (PTI) A youth has been arrested for allegedly stealing fresh cotton from local farms in a village in Saoner tehsil of Nagpur district in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Police recovered 90 kg of cotton, valued at Rs 7,000, from the possession of Pratik Meshram, a resident of Sonori village.

As per the preliminary investigation, Meshram reached the farm of a farmer on a motorcycle early Monday and plucked freshly grown cotton from the fields which he placed in a plastic bag.

However, the farmer and others caught hold of Meshram and handed him over to the police.

A case has been registered under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR NSK