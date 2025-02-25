Teenager in Noida commits suicide over family dispute

Noida, Feb 25 (PTI) A 16-year-old allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her home here over a dispute with family, police said on Tuesday.

Police did not find any suicide note from the scene, they said.

Talking to PTI, Station In charge at Sector 49 Police Station, Anuj Kumar Saini said that they received information on Tuesday morning regarding a girl being found hanging from the ceiling fan in a house in Bairla village.

"We have not found any suicide note from her room. Prima facie it appears that she took the extreme step over a family dispute," Saini said.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Saini added. PTI COR HIG HIG