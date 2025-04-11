Teenager injured as balcony collapses due to dust storm in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy was injured after a newly constructed balcony of a building collapsed following a dust storm here on Friday evening, an official said.

The incident occurred around 6:51 pm in Siddhipura locality in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said.

According to police, the balcony on the third floor of a four-storey under-construction building collapsed amid strong winds. The structure which was recently built crashed down onto the street, hitting the boy who happened to be passing by.

Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information. The injured boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable. Legal proceedings have been initiated, police said.