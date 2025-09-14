Teenager injured in landmine blast in J-K's Anantnag district

Srinagar, Sep 14 (PTI) A person was injured on Sunday in a landmine blast near an Army installation in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Shahid Yousuf (17) was injured when a landmine, planted for security of the ammunition depot at Khundru went off as he was passing by the area, they said.

They said Yousuf was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities are yet to ascertain if he stepped on the landmine or not. Further details of the incident are awaited, the officials said. PTI MIJ OZ OZ