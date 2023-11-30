Teenager kidnapped and murdered in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) A teenager who had left home for computer training at Janipur area here was allegedly kidnapped and murdered earlier, officials said on Thursday.

Police arrested Kishtwar native Satinder Kumar (23) for the crime on Thursday, they said.

According to police, a man named Parhald Singh informed them that his 19-year old son Raghav Jamwal alias Raghu of Nardani Raipur was kidnapped on Tuesday, they said.

Officials said that Raghav went to Janipur for computer training but did not reach there.

Police parties immediately fanned out in the area and found out that Raghav had not reached the computer training centre at Janipur, they said.

An FIR was registered in connection with the incident and police through human and technical intelligence were able to zero in on the kidnapper.

The kidnapper was nabbed at his rented accommodation at Patoli, they said.

Raghav’s body was recovered from a jungle area with no habitation adjoining Raipur Khari-Jagti link road, they said.

The victim's mobile phone was recovered from his possession. The accused was alone in the crime, they said.

The accused admitted to killing Raghav by smashing his head with a stone. He said they knew each other for the past 4-5 years, officials said.

Police have shifted the deceased's body to Jammu's GMC Hospital for post-mortem.

Further investigation is on to unravel the circumstances leading to the crime, officials said. PTI AB AS AS SKY SKY SKY