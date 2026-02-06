Teenager killed, his younger sister injured as police towing van hits their scooter in Raipur

Raipur, Feb 6 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was killed and his younger sister injured after a police towing van crashed into their two-wheeler while the siblings were on their way to school in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around 7.45 am near Chhattisgarh Club under the Civil Lines police station limits, a police official said.

The teenager and his 10-year-old sister were riding a scooter to school when a police towing van heading towards the police lines rammed into their two-wheeler, he said.

While the boy died at the scene, his sister sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital, he said, adding that an investigation into the accident was underway. PTI TKP NR