Teenager killed in road accident in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died after a car hit a pole in northwest Delhi's Begumpur area, police said on Sunday.

However, it is not yet clear if the car was hit by another vehicle, they said.

On Saturday, information was received about an accident near Helipad road. After reaching the spot, police personnel found that the injured had been taken to Saroj Hospital, Rohini, officials said.

The teenager, who was later identified as Aadesh alias Devansh, a resident of Mahamadpur Marzi, was declared brought dead by doctors, a senior police official said.

The body was handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem examination, the official said.

A case has been registered at Begumpur police station in the matter and an investigation is underway, police said.