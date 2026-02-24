Teenager killed, neck 'broken' in cricket brawl in Delhi's Tilak Nagar; 3 juveniles held

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A neighbourhood cricket game turned deadly in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar after a 15-year-old boy allegedly had his neck broken in a violent confrontation with three juveniles, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening following an argument over a cricket match in a local park.

According to police, a verbal altercation first broke out between the victim and a 12-year-old boy at the game.

"The argument escalated into a scuffle. The 12-year-old later went home and informed his cousins, aged 17 and 13. The three then allegedly went looking for the victim," a senior police officer said.

At around 7.22 pm, the three confronted the teenager in the area. A fight ensued during which the boy sustained injuries to his neck and head and fell unconscious. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital by family members and locals, where doctors declared him dead.

An FIR was registered at Tilak Nagar Police Station, and all three juveniles were apprehended.

The victim, Nishant, is survived by both his parents and three brothers. His father works as a tea vendor in the locality.

The boy's mother, Jyoti, said the assault was far more brutal than a routine fight among children.

"They broke my son's neck. Which children don't fight? But they killed him. When we went to the police station, no one listened to us. Instead, they beat us and detained some of our relatives," she told PTI.

The boy's aunt, Rachna, also alleged police apathy.

"My nephew is dead, and the police are doing nothing but harass us. My brother was beaten, and he has injuries. They have not even given us a copy of the FIR. They tore our clothes. Three boys killed my nephew, but no action is being taken," she said.

Rinku, an uncle of the teenager, said the alleged assailants had come looking for the boy at his home.

"I received a call that some boys had come asking for Nishant. My sister-in-law, who was washing clothes, questioned them. Soon after, they took him away. They choked and beat him," he told PTI.

"At first, we thought it was a minor scuffle like children often have, but then we were told he was dead. We rushed him to DDU Hospital," he said.

Rinku, too, alleged harassment at the police station.

A brother of the teenager, who claimed he was in the park earlier, said, "A friend called me saying my brother had been attacked by three to four boys. When I saw him, he was lying unconscious. There was swelling on his neck, punch injuries on his cheek and slap marks on his face. I don't understand what enmity small boys could have that led to this." The area is charged with tension since the death.

The area is charged with tension since the death.

The family members were gathered outside the police station, demanding action against the assailants.