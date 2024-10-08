Teenager mowed down by truck in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a truck while returning from a coaching class here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near Kalikan Inter College in the Sangrampur police station area.

Brijesh Singh, a resident of Bhausinghpur was returning home from his coaching class when he was hit by the truck. The truck driver has been taken into custody, said Station House Officer (SHO) Ish Narain Mishra.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.