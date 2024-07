Thane, Jul 15 (PTI) A teenager was stabbed to death allegedly by three persons in Mumbra in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

Sufian Sheikh (19) was murdered after an argument during a game of ludo, the Mumbra police station official said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added. PTI COR BNM