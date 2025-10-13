Teenager on bike hit by train in Gr Noida, dies

Noida, Oct 13 (PTI) A 19-year-old man died after being hit by a train at Bodaki Railway Crossing in Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday when the teenager, Tushar, was crossing the railway line on his motorcycle.

"The incident took place on Sunday, around noon, when the youth was trying to cross the railway tracks. He fell when his bike slipped while crossing the track, but as he got up to remove his bike from the track, he was hit by a train," Dadri Police Station in-charge Arvind Kumar told PTI.

Tushar was a native of Datawali village, and his body was sent for a post-mortem, Kumar said.

A purported 12-second video of the incident also went viral on social media on Monday.

The video showed the youth's bike slipping as he tried to cross the railway track. He then attempted to lift the bike off the track but was struck by the oncoming train.

Tushar was the eldest of two brothers. He had passed class 12 this year but had not yet enrolled in any graduation course, police added. PTI COR KIS VN VN