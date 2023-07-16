Teenager out to attend nature's call raped in UP

Bhadohi (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Gopiganj area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the victim went out to attend nature's call, they said.

"One Arjun Nishad (21) caught hold of her and raped her," Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said, adding that he has been arrested.

An FIR was registered at the Gopiganj Police Station under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and its report is awaited.

