Teenager poisons mother for objecting to her relationship in UP

Raebareli (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman was hospitalised after she was allegedly poisoned by her 16-year-old daughter for objecting to her relationship with a man, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on October 5 in the Gondwara village in Deeh area, they added.

The teenage girl gave poison-laced tea to her mother Sangita, following which her condition began deteriorating and she was rushed to a hospital, they said.

Police said that an FIR was registered against the girl and her 18-year-old partner Himanshu Yadav on a complaint by Sangita, who is now said to be out of danger.

The woman alleged that Yadav got some sedatives mixed in her food with the help of her daughter as well. She also accused him of giving death threats to her family.

Station House Officer (SHO) JP Singh said the girl was sent to a juvenile home on Saturday, while Yadav has been sent to jail.

The two were booked under Section 328 (causing hurt by poison) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added. PTI COR ABN AS RPA