Teenager raped, forced to undergo abortion in Faridabad, 3 held

Faridabad, Jan 17 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three people and forced to undergo an abortion, police here said on Friday.

Advertisment

Three people -- Jaswant (37), his friend Sultan and Sikander (55), the victim's neighbour have been arrested in the case, they said.

According to police, they received a complaint from Pradeep Kumar from the child helpline of the District Child Protection Unit in Faridabad reporting that a 16-year-old girl had undergone an abortion after she was raped.

Kumar, in his complaint, said that he had received a call from two NGOs -- Shakti Vahini and Nosrishti Sanstha -- on Tuesday regarding the incident.

Advertisment

Upon receiving information, Kumar met the victim who told him that she begged on the roadside to feed her alcoholic father and her younger brother. Around three months ago, she was looking for her younger brother, when Jaswant, an auto-rickshaw driver who often gave her food, asked her to sit in his vehicle and promised to help her find her brother, police said.

"The victim revealed that Jaswant took her to his room where he and Sultan raped her multiple times. They threatened to kill her if she anyone about it," Kumar told the police.

The rape survivor's neighbour, Sikander, had also raped her multiple times after offering her food and tea. On January 6, a woman came to the girl's house and told her that Jaswant had called her, Kumar said.

Advertisment

The woman offered the survivor some food after which she fell unconscious. When she woke up after a few hours, Jaswant gave her a papaya, a shawl and a jacket, Kumar said in his complaint.

Kumar told the police that the woman and the auto-driver called the survivor home and forced her to undergo an abortion. Following this, her condition deteriorated and the matter reached the Child Helpline through an NGO.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The three accused were arrested and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG