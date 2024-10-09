Teenager raped in UP's Gonda, accused held

Gonda (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A teenager, working as a cook, was allegedly raped by a man when she was returning home from work, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Ishtiyak (26), police said.

The incident occurred Tuesday night when the girl was returning home from work. She works as a cook in a household in her locality, In-charge Inspector of Kotwali Nagar police station Manoj Kumar Pathak said.

"Seeing her alone on the way, Ishtiyak (26), who lives in the neighbourhood, stopped her by luring her and raped her. Hearing her scream, people in the vicinity reached the spot and caught the accused. They handed him over to the police," Pathak said.

A case has been registered against the accused at the local police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

The statement of the girl has been recorded and she has been sent for medical examination, he added. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG