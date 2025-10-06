Teenager rapes 5-year-old girl in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor here, police said on Monday, adding that the accused has been taken into custody.

Baberu area Police Circle Officer (CO) Saurabh Singh said that the incident occurred around 10 am when the accused, a 14-year-old boy, lured the victim, his neighbour, to his home and raped her.

Singh said that upon learning of the incident, the victim's family went to the police station and filed a complaint. Based on their complaint, an FIR was registered, and the accused has been taken into custody as per the law and is being questioned regarding the incident.

The CO added that the girl has been sent for treatment and medical examination, where her condition was stated to be normal.

