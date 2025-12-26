Teenager shot at during parking dispute in Delhi's Karawal Nagar

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was injured after being shot at during a parking-related dispute in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Friday, officials said.

According to police, information about the firing incident was received at the Karawal Nagar police station in the evening.

"A police team rushed to the spot where they found the victim, identified as Prince, lying injured. The teenager was immediately shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment. His condition was stated to be stable," the officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that an argument over parking escalated into a violent confrontation, during which a shot was fired, injuring Prince.

The exact sequence of events and the number of persons involved are being verified, police said.

A case has been registered, and police teams have been formed to identify and trace the suspects involved in the firing.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being scanned, and further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI BM PRK PRK