Teenager shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Delhi's Azadpur; probe on

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area on Sunday, an official said.

The incident was reported at 2.28 am when the police received information about an injured man lying near Azadpur area.

A police staff member rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Ishant, a resident of Jahangirpuri, he said.

Preliminary inquiry indicates that Ishant was returning home from a marriage function when he was intercepted by the assailants, who opened fire at him, the officer said.

"During inspection of the crime scene, the police recovered empty cartridges, and a crime and forensic team examined the spot and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem," the officer added.

The police have identified some suspects, and teams have been formed to apprehend them, CCTV footage are also being reviewed to trace their movement and establish the sequence of events, he said. PTI BM SMV SHS