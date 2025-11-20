Teenager shot dead in outer Delhi's Ranhola; 3 juveniles nabbed

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy was shot dead by three minors near a school in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Thursday.

An incident of gunfire was reported to the police on Wednesday, around 7 pm.

A team which responded to the call found that a teenager, identified as Nitin, had been shot.

The Mohan Garden resident was a school dropout and had been learning carpentry at a furniture factory, the police said. His father works as a vegetable seller.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Nitin was sitting near one of the school's gates when three boys approached him and he was shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead The police said the alleged assailants, all of them juveniles, were apprehended, and the weapon used in the crime has been recovered.

The minors are being examined to determine the motive behind the killing, they said. PTI SSJ VN VN