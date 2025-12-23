Teenager stabbed by classmates in Delhi's Nangloi

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was stabbed allegedly by three of his classmates in Delhi's Nangloi following a previous altercation, police said on Tuesday.

"All three minors involved in the incident have been apprehended. Three knives, allegedly used in the commission of the offence, have also been recovered from their possession," they said.

Information regarding the incident was received through a medico-legal case (MLC) from Satyabhama Hospital on Saturday, they said.

"At the hospital, the victim, a resident of Prem Nagar, was found admitted with stab injuries. The injured is now stable and has been declared fit for statement," a senior police officer said.

During preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the victim was allegedly attacked by three of his classmates, all of whom have been identified as minors, he said.

Based on the victim's statement and other material collected during the inquiry, a case was registered under relevant sections of the law, the police said.

According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests that the stabbing was triggered by a prior scuffle that had taken place a few days earlier between the victim and one of the apprehended minors, which later escalated into the violent attack.

The police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the role of each accused in the incident. PTI SSJ APL