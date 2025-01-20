Teenager stabbed to death in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death here on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

According to police, they received a PCR call regarding an injured boy lying near the service lane on Dwarka-Dabri road in Delhi's Dwarka.

They rushed him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was identified as Vivek, a resident of Dabri, police said.

Vivek had suffered multiple stab injuries, a police officer said.

Advertisment

A case was registered under the unknown accused. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BM HIG