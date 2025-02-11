Teenager stabbed to death in Delhi's Seelampur, 2 juveniles held

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Tuesday.

They said a knife used in the crime has been recovered and efforts are on to nab another person involved in the killing.

At 9.45 pm on Sunday, police got information that a person was lying injured in Gautampuri, following which a team reached the spot and found the boy lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries, a senior police officer said.

The police checked nearby CCTV footage and apprehended two juveniles.

During interrogation, the juveniles revealed that all of them live in the same locality and the victim used to bully them. He used to ask them to pay money which they weren't able to pay, hence they attacked the teenager.

The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem and a case was registered at Seelampur Police Station, the police said. PTI NIT NB