Teenager stabbed to death on busy street in Pune; three minors held

Pune, Nov 4 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Pune on Tuesday, following which three teenagers were detained, police said.

The incident, which was a fallout of an old enmity, took place near Maharana Pratap Garden located on Bajirao Road in the heart of the city.

"A teenager, who was going on his motorbike with his friend, was stabbed to death with sharp weapons. Three accused were identified and they were taken into custody. We have also recovered a weapon that was used in the murder," an official of Khadak police station said.

All the accused as well as the deceased were residents of Parvati area. The reason behind the murder is previous old enmity, he said.

"The three accused, the deceased and his friend were below 18 years of age. None of them are related to any gang. These are just rogue elements," he added. PTI COR NP