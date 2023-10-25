Teenager stabbed to death over minor dispute in north Delhi's Timarpur: Police

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of youngsters over a minor issue during a Dussehra event in north Delhi's Timarpur, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Sanjay Basti, near the Gol Market, around 8.30 pm on on Tuesday.

"Victim Aryan was involved in a dispute with some of his friends over talking to a girl. During a Dussehra event organised in the locality on Tuesday evening, the dispute again got triggered, following which the accused attacked him with knives," a police officer said.

The victim, a Class-10 student, sustained multiple wounds and died on the spot, while his attackers fled the area.

The accused were known to the victim as they lived in the same locality, police said.

Police have registered a murder case and zeroed in on five juveniles.

Aryan used to live with his family in Sanjay Basti. He was studying in an open school. His father works as a construction labourer, police said. PTI ALK RC