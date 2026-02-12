Teenager stabbed to death over old enmity in Delhi; 7 held

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in outer north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Thursday.

Seven people, including four juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the murder, they said.

The police said that they received information about a stabbing incident around 9.36 pm on Wednesday.

A police source said that the group surrounded the victim, Salim, and began assaulting him over an old enmity. While some of the assailants beat him with fists and kicks, others repeatedly stabbed him with knives.

Salim, a resident of JJ Colony, was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. His medical reports revealed multiple stab injuries on his chest and other parts of the body, an officer said.

A case was registered at the Narela Industrial Area Police Station.

"A team checked CCTV footage, probed technical surveillance inputs and local intelligence, leading to apprehension of seven suspects, including four juveniles," the officer said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Salin (21), Sahil (20), and Fahad (18), all residents of JJ Colony.

Four others, all minors aged between 16 and 17, were apprehended. One of the juveniles was found to have been previously involved in an attempt to murder case, the police said.

Four knives used in the crime were recovered at the instance of the accused, they said.

The police said that another person, identified as Mohammad Farukh, has come up in the investigation, and his role in the crime is under scrutiny for suspected conspiracy and abetment.

Police sources said that several CCTV footage clips of the incident surfaced on social media platforms soon after the crime.

In the videos, the accused can be seen first encircling the victim before launching the attack. Some of them are seen stabbing him multiple times, while others prevent him from escaping.

The footage also shows the victim trying to escape the attack, but he is chased and overpowered by the group.

During the probe, teams analysed CCTV footage from the area, examined technical surveillance inputs and gathered local intelligence to identify those involved.

The boy's grandmother said, "I had taken care of him since childhood. Both brothers had left the village earlier, saying they did not feel like staying there," she said.

She added that the boy was attacked despite pleading for his life, alleging that the assailants struck him with knives.

"That afternoon, both brothers had gone out. We later came to know he was pleading for his life. We want justice, police must investigate the case from all angles and arrest all the accused behind bars," she added. PTI BM MSJ BM HIG HIG