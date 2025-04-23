Teenager strangled by girlfriend's brother, hung to stage suicide in UP

Bahraich(UP), Apr 23 (PTI) In a suspected case of honour killing, a 16-year-old class nine student was allegedly strangled by his girlfriend's brother, and his body was subsequently hung to make it appear as a suicide, police said.

The incident, which occurred on the intervening night of March 24 or 25, was revealed by the police on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha informed the media on Wednesday that on March 25, the body of Shivanshu (16) was found hanging from a thatched roof near his residence in the Hasuapur village under the Payagpur police station.

"Initial observations suggested a suspicious hanging, and the deceased's family suspected foul play. The post-mortem report further indicated strangulation, leading to the registration of a murder case," said the officer.

The officer added that the investigation revealed a potential honour killing. Police inquiries revealed that Shivanshu was in a relationship with a teenage girl from his neighbourhood.

"On March 24, around 1 pm, Shivanshu was seen giving his mobile phone to his girlfriend by her family members. Later, Shivanshu called the girl to the thatched roof in front of his house. The girl's family members stopped her from going, and her brother allegedly reached the thatched roof, strangled Shivanshu with a stick, and then staged the scene as a suicide by hanging his body with a rope," explained the officer.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday. PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK