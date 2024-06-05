Teenager trampled to death by wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Jun 5 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Wednesday, a forest department official said.

The tragic incident took place near Pusalda-Behramuda railway tracks under the Kharsia forest range, Raigarh Divisional Forest Officer Stylo Mandavi said.

The victim, Laxmi Narayan Dansena, a resident of Kukricholi village, was passing through the area when he encountered an elephant. The wild animal grabbed the teenager using its trunk, threw him to the ground and trampled him to death, he said.

On getting information about the incident, forest department personnel reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem, Mandavi said.

The deceased teen's kin was provided an instant relief of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh under a state government policy will be disbursed to them after completion of necessary formalities, the official said.

A herd of four jumbos -- a male, two females and an elephant calf -- has been roaming in the area, he added.