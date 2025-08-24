Teenager, woman die of snakebite in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A woman and a minor died after being bitten by a pair of snakes while sleeping at their home in Miramau village in Amethi district, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Saina (15) and Sakila (35), both residents of Miramau.

They were asleep on a cot late Saturday night when they were bitten by snakes, officials said.

Relatives rushed the duo to a private hospital in Jagdishpur, where doctors declared them brought dead, police added.

Station House Officer (SHO) Amarendra Singh said the victims' family, working in Saudi Arabia, are expected to reach home by Monday evening.

"Post-mortem and other legal formalities will be carried out according to their decision," Singh said. PTI CORR ABN ABN MPL MPL