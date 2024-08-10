Teenagers drown in rainwater filled vacant plot in Rohini; Delhi Police files FIR

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has filed an FIR against unknown persons due to negligence in connection with the drowning of two teenagers in a vacant government plot filled with rain water in Rohini's Prem Nagar area, officials said.

The two teenaged boys Mayank and Divyansh, both aged 17 years, drowned in the rain water collected in the vacant plot at Rani Khera village in Prem Nagar after Friday evening rains in Delhi.

The boys had gone to take bath but the family members said that they had gone to play cricket on the plot, police said.

A senior police officer said prima facie it appear that both boys had gone to take bath in the water. On the complaint of the family members, a case has been registered and the probe has been started, he said.

The victim's family members and other residents said that the plot was vacant for past several years and the rain water often filled at its several parts during the rain.

"It is a perennial problem, which occurs every year during the monsoon season. Several complaints have been given regarding the water logging to authorities but nothing was ever done," a resident said.

It is a government land, where water gets filled every year during monsoon. The children often go there to play and go into the deep water, which lead to these incidents, he added.

He further said last year too, a similar kind of incident occurred where a child lost his life by drowning.

The police officials said that it was land of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) which was given to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) several years ago.

The DDA in a statement issued on Saturday said, "The incident is tragic and painful and we offer our deepest condolences. The vacant land where this incident occurred is under the possession of DSIIDC, which was handed over to them in the year 2007." Mayank and Divyansh used to study in class 11 in a government school.

Mayank's father Ranjeet Kumar, who works in a private company, said that his son had gone to play cricket with his friends.

He said that his son lost his life due to the authorities' negligence.

Divyansh's father Pramod Tomar, who works in a factory, said that they want justice as they have lost their sons due to negligence of the authorities. The matter is being further investigated, police said. PTI ALK NIT AS AS