Teenagers found drowned in Sasthamcotta lake, police suspect suicide

Kollam (Kerala), Sep 27 (PTI) Two 1teenage students drowned in Sasthamcotta Lake near here on Friday, according to police.

The teenagers, a boy and a girl, both aged 17 years and hailing from Kottarakkara, had been missing since Thursday.

Police said that they skipped school and visited the lake on Thursday morning.

"The incident appears to be a suicide case. The two were close, but their families opposed their relationship," police said.

On Thursday evening, the families filed a missing persons complaint with the police, who later found their belongings on the lakeside.