Teens apologise for 'bursting' cracker on Mahatma Gandhi's bust

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) A group of teenagers, who allegedly burst a cracker on a bust of Mahatma Gandhi here have apologised for the act.

The teenagers, including two minors, said they realised their "mistake", adding that they unknowingly committed it.

A video, which went viral on social media, shows a boy lighting a firecracker placed on the bust of Mahatma Gandhi and the cracker bursting.

Some netizens requested the Hyderabad Police to take action over the incident, which reportedly happened during Diwali festival, under Bowenpally Police Station limits here.

During the course of the investigation, police said they identified those responsible for the incident, after a social media user brought the matter to their notice.

The Hyderabad City Police on Monday said in a post on 'X': "As young citizens, you have power to shape India's future. Lessons from history & inspiration from freedom fighters show us path for the future. Appreciate that you realized mistake & that's first step for progress. Best wishes." In another video posted by a netizen on Monday, the teenagers are seen garlanding Mahatma Gandhi's bust. They said they would not repeat such a mistake in the future, and added they respect Gandhi a lot.

"Our children unknowingly made the mistake. Forgive them. We will ensure that they will not do such things," a parent of one of the boys said.