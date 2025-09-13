Teens die by suicide in Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla (Jharkhand) Sep 13, (PTI) The bodies of two teenagers were found hanging in their homes in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in the district's Bishunpur block on Friday.

The deceased were a 14-year-old girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Suresh Prasad Yadav said, "Both the deceased were minors. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of a love affair. The conflict arose between them over the exchange of phone numbers. An FIR has been lodged at Bishunpur police station under the relevant sections. Police are investigating the matter." "The girl first hanged herself in her house. After learning about the incident, the boy went into deep shock and also ended his life by hanging at his home," Yadav said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at Gumla Sadar Hospital. PTI RPS RPS MNB