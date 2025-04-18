Teen's fatal stabbing sparks protests in Delhi's Seelampur, police beef up security

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Police have beefed up security in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area following the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy, officials said on Friday.

The alleged incident was reported at 7:38 pm on Thursday from the J Block locality in New Seelampur, they said.

Kunal was taken to JPC Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police sources said the murder was orchestrated by a woman referred to as "Lady Don", who wanted to avenge her brother's stabbing.

"She wanted to take revenge for her brother's stabbing and had formed her own gang. She also recently went to jail in a case," the sources said.

The murder sparked protests in the area, prompting the police to beef up security.

A senior officer said, "We have stepped up security and removed people from the streets. We are ensuring that law and order is maintained." On Thursday, a team from the Seelampur police station reached the hospital after receiving information about the boy's death. A crime team was called to inspect the scene of the stabbing.

A case has been registered at Seelampur police station and multiple teams have been deployed to identify and nab the accused, the police said. PTI SSJ SSJ SZM SZM