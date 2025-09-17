Teens kill sister's son, assault her for marrying against family's wishes; held

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Police apprehended two teenage brothers on Wednesday for allegedly attacking their 30-year-old sister and killing her infant son for marrying against family's wishes, officials said.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the accused, aged 16 and 17, entered Guddi's house in Prempuri locality of Kotwali area with sharp-edged weapons, police said.

The attack left Guddi seriously injured, while her one-year-old son, Abhishek, succumbed to his injuries.

Guddi is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and is said to be in a critical condition, police said.

Additional SP (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat said the two accused have been apprehended, and a case has been registered under sections of murder and attempt to murder of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against them.

"The two brothers confessed to the crime. They said that their sister had eloped and married her lover Vijay, which they considered a blot on the family's honour. They admitted that they attempted to kill her and her son for this reason," Prajapat said.

