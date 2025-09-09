Teens stabbed in fight in Delhi's Bawana; 2 die in hospital, 1 critical

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Two teenagers died after being stabbed during a row in northwest Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Tuesday.

A third, who also sustained critical stab wounds, is under hospital care.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Monday near A Block of JJ Colony in Bawana.

According to the police, the clash began with an altercation between a 13-year-old boy and another teenager, which spiralled out of control.

"The parties involved were two brothers -- Md Rahimul (19) and his 13-year-old sibling -- and the other side as Md Imran (18) and Abdulla (19), all residents of the same locality," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

Police said, on Monday, an argument broke out between Abdulla and the boy.

Their kin intervened, and matter escalated into a full fledged fight during which three men were stabbed, Swami said The injured, Abdulla, Rahimul, and Imran were rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital in Pooth Khurd and were later referred to a bigger medical facility for advanced care, said the DCP.

At the time of medical examination, the three were declared unfit to give statements. Subsequently, information regarding their admission was conveyed to Narela Industrial Area Police Station.

"Despite medical intervention, two of the injured, Rahimul and Imran, succumbed to their injuries. Abdulla is still under treatment," the DCP said.

Police presence has been stepped up in the Bawana colony to prevent any flare-up. PTI BM VN VN