Tehsil office accountant held by ACB for bribery in Gondia

Gondia, Aug 1 (PTI) An accountant in the tehsil office in Gondia was held on Thursday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe from a health worker, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Suresh Ramkishore Sharnagat (36), an accountant on contractual basis attached to the tehsil health office in Goregaon here, had sought Rs 3,000 to clear the complainant's incentive arrears of Rs 16,500, Inspector Atul Tawade said.

"Sharnagat was held while accepting Rs 2,500 from the complainant in a trap laid by the ACB. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been filed at Goregaon police station," he said. PTI COR BNM