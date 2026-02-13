Tehsil office revenue assistant held by ACB for bribery in Nagpur

Nagpur, Feb 13 (PTI) A staffer at the additional tehsil office in Umred in Nagpur was arrested for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Friday.

Revenue Assistant Vijay Bhagwanji Shadmake allegedly sought Rs 3000 from a man who wanted correction of names in the 7/12 land document, he said.

"He took Rs 2,000 and then began seeking the remaining Rs 1000. The man approached ACB, which laid a trap. Shadmake was caught red-handed accepting the balance amount. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at Bela police station. Further probe is underway," the official said.