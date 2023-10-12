Tehsil Supply Officer arrested taking bribe by ACB in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Oct 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested Tehsil Supply Officer (TSO) Mohmmad Riyaz from Rajouri district, after he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000.

The ACB made the arrest responding to a complaint by a man, who alleged that he had approached Dil Mohd, a ration dealer, to get a Below Poverty Line card for his brother.

The ration dealer along with the complainant approached Tehsil Supply Officer, Rajouri, and submitted documents needed for the new card, officials said.

However, TSO Reyaz delayed the issuance of the BPL card and demanded Rs 20,000 to expedite the process, they said.

The man filed a complaint against Riyaz with the ACB, which in turn conceived a trap and caught him taking Rs 18,000, they said.

Reyaz was arrested on the spot and his house was searched, the ACB official said. PTI AB VN VN