Tehsildar held in Nashik by ACB for bribery

Nashik, Aug 5 (PTI) A tehsildar in Nashik was nabbed on Saturday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Accused Nareshkumar Bahiram (44) had sought the bribe in return for leniency in levy of fine of Rs 1.25 crore on a person for mining of murum, a minor mineral, he said.

"He called the owner of the land from which the murum was mined for an inspection and then sought a bribe from the latter's representative who arrived," the official said.

Bahiram was held during an ACB trap on Saturday while accepting Rs 15 lakh and the process of registering a case against him was underway, the official informed. PTI COR BNM BNM