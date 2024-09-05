Tehsildar in CM's home turf Ujjain asks disc jockey to not use sound amplifiers, assaulted; 2 held

Ujjain, Sep 5 (PTI) Two persons, including a disc jockey, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a tehsildar in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after he asked them to not use sound amplifiers, popularly called "DJ", at a religious event, a police official said.

Ujjain is the home turf of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, whose first order after taking up the top post in December last year, incidentally, was to ban use of such sound amplifiers at religious events and places.

"DJ Dheeraj Singh Sondia and Vinod Singh hit Tehsildar Irshad Khan with sticks on the head after he asked them to stop playing DJ music loudly at a religious function in Mahidpur, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, as their use is banned. The duo has been arrested," Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Bhargava told PTI.

The tehsildar was rushed to a medical facility and given first aid, the official added.

Sources close to Khan said he received three stitches on the head and will be subjected to an MRI test later at the district hospital.

A video circulating on social media showed Khan pressing a handkerchief to the head and covering the wound while being driven to the hospital. Droplets of blood can be seen on his shirt. PTI COR LAL BNM