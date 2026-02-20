Tehsildar lands in ACB net for seeking Rs 20,000 bribe

Beed, Feb 20 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took a tehsildar in Maharashtra's Beed district into custody for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange of issuing a solvency certificate, officials said on Friday.

Venkatesh Baburao Munde (47), who served as the tehsildar at Parli Vaijnath, had initially demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant for issuing a solvency certificate of Rs 7 lakh.

The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint. During its verification, it was found that the accused reportedly indicated the demand by writing the amount on a slip of paper. The amount was later negotiated down to Rs 20,000, ACB's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sopan Chitampalle said in a press release.

The ACB laid a trap on February 11 and also on 16, but the accused did not accept the money on both the occasions. A third attempt was made on February 17, during which the tehsildar again avoided accepting the bribe after suspecting that he could be trapped, the official said.

But based on the complaint of demanding the money, the ACB detained him and initiated the process of registering a case under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Parli Vaijnath City Police Station.

During a search of the accused, officials seized two mobile phones of Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 each. Searches were also underway at his residence. PTI COR AW NP