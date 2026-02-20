Tehsildar lands in ACB net for seeking Rs 50,000 bribe

Beed, Feb 20 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took a tehsildar in Maharashtra's Beed district into custody for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 for issuing a solvency certificate, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in Parli Vaijnath town, they said.

Venkatesh Baburao Munde (47), who served as the tehsildar at Parli Vaijnath, allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant for issuing a solvency certificate of Rs 7 lakh.

The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint. During verification of the complaint, the accused reportedly indicated the demand by writing the amount on a slip of paper. The amount was later negotiated down to Rs 20,000, ACB's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sopan Chitampalle said in a press release.

The ACB laid a trap on February 11 and 16, but the accused did not accept the money on both the occasions. A third attempt was made on February 17, during which the tehsildar allegedly avoided accepting the bribe after suspecting that he could be trapped, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the ACB detained him and initiated the process of registering a case under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Parli Vaijnath City Police Station on February 20.

During a search of the accused, officials seized two mobile phones of Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 each. Searches were also underway at his residence. PTI COR AW NP