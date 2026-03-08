Tej Pratap says his party JJD to contest Bengal polls

Patna, Mar 8 (PTI) Tej Pratap Yadav, Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief and elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, on Saturday said his party will contest the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said, "Yes, our party will contest the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal. Whether we will go alone or form an alliance with some political parties will be decided very soon." "We will also finalise the seats where we will field our candidates. I will visit West Bengal before finalising the seats," he added.

He said JJD is also preparing to contest the upcoming elections for several seats of the Legislative Council in Bihar.

"Our candidates won some seats from different colleges in the recently concluded Patna University Students Union polls," Yadav said.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD on May 25 last year by his father, Lalu Prasad, for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being "in a relationship" with a woman named Anushka.

He, however, later deleted the Facebook post with a claim that his page was "hacked". Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour".

A few days after his expulsion from the party, Tej Pratap alleged there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

He voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand,' a metaphor for traitors. PTI PKD ACD