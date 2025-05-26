Tej Pratap's expulsion from RJD just 'show off': Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi

Hyderabad: Union Minister for MSME Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday said RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from his party only for "show off", adding the disciplinary action was delayed.

Manjhi, who was here to attend an official programme, claimed that Lalu Prasad's family has a history of "wrongdoings from the beginning" and Bihar has seen no progress despite being given adequate chances by the people to rule the state.

The sons of Lalu Prasad have not excelled in any creative field and they entered politics only because the RJD president was the CM, said the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader.

He criticised Lalu Prasad for not intervening when Tej Pratap Yadav's estranged wife (granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Prasad Rai) was allegedly expelled from the house (following marital dispute), he said.

"Today, when many things have moved forward, he (Lalu Prasad) took action now to show off. People of Bihar understand and they are not going to be influenced by this show," Manjhi, a former CM of Bihar, told PTI Videos here.

Lalu Prasad on Sunday expelled Tej Pratap Yadav from the party and snapped all family ties with him, stating that his actions were "irresponsible" and not in accordance with public conduct.

Yadav had on Saturday evening announced on social media that he was "in a relationship for 12 years" with a woman, despite being married and his divorce petition still pending before a family court here. He, however, deleted the post a few hours later, claiming on X that his Facebook page was "hacked".