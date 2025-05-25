Tej Pratap’s viral post blows up in his face, Lalu expels son from RJD for 6 years

Patna: In yet another episode from the unpredictable political theatre of Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav has found himself cast out from his own party over a viral Facebook post about a relationship that, by his own telling, spanned 12 years.

The eldest son of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav posted a photo with a woman named Anushka Yadav, accompanied by a public declaration: "We have known and loved each other for the past 12 years."

The post triggered immediate speculation and backlash, especially given Tej Pratap’s tumultuous and very public marriage to Aishwarya Rai — a union that has been under strain and legal dispute since 2018.

The Facebook post didn’t last long.

Soon after it went viral, Tej Pratap claimed his account had been hacked and the image morphed. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “My social media accounts have been hacked… My photos are being edited to harass and defame me and my family.”

But the damage was done.

In a swift and stern move, Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled Tej Pratap from the Rashtriya Janata Dal for six years, citing conduct unbecoming of a party leader. Sources say the RJD chief was furious, not just at the controversy but at the political embarrassment it caused, especially with the Lok Sabha elections less than a year away.

Party insiders say the younger Yadav’s impulsive streak has long been a source of discomfort within the RJD leadership. This latest move, whether hacked or not, gave Lalu the final push.

The incident has also placed Tejashwi Yadav, the younger and more politically disciplined son, in an awkward position. So far, he has refrained from public comment, but the contrast between the brothers has rarely been starker.