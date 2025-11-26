Tejas crash: Himachal Pradesh CM, MP visit late pilot's ancestral home, pay homage

Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday separately visited the ancestral village of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was killed in Tejas aircraft crash at Dubai Air Show last week.

Thakur paid homage to the late pilot and expressed deep condolences to his family members, in Kangra.

He said the nation has lost a brave, dutiful and extraordinarily courageous fighter pilot, and it is an irreparable loss that can never be compensated.

The former Union minister assured the family that every possible effort will be made to ensure a fair, thorough and swift investigation into the tragic incident.

He promised to remain in constant touch with authorities concerned and follow up at the highest levels in government to ensure that the post-mortem report is made available at the earliest.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accompanied by Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and Ayush Minister Yadvender Goma visited Syal's family and paid their condolences. PTI COR BPL RUK RUK