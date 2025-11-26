Tejas crash in Dubai: Anurag Thakur visits late pilot's ancestral home, pays homage

Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday visited the ancestral village of late Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was killed during the Tejas aircraft crash at Dubai Air Show last week.

Thakur paid homage to the late pilot and expressed deep condolences to his family members in Kangra.

Paying tribute to Syal, the former Union minister said the nation has lost a brave, dutiful and extraordinarily courageous fighter pilot. It is an irreparable loss that can never be compensated, he said.

Thakur assured the family that every possible effort will be made to ensure a fair, thorough and swift investigation into the tragic incident.

He promised to remain in constant touch with the authorities concerned and follow up at the highest levels in government to ensure that the post-mortem report is made available at the earliest.